Sweden says 8 Archer artillery systems already in Ukraine

Eight Swedish Archer artillery systems have already been delivered to Ukraine, the national broadcaster SVT reported on Nov. 3, citing Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

The delivery of the Archer self-propelled guns was carried out in accordance with Stockholm's decision in January, the minister noted.

Archer is one of the world's most advanced artillery systems, capable of firing projectiles at a distance of up to 50 kilometers.

Its advantages further include a high fire rate and the ability to quickly redeploy to avoid enemy counter-fire. It only takes a few minutes to deploy, shoot, and drive off from the location, SVT said.

"This is certainly important for Ukrainians, as the Archer system has good mobility and high accuracy," Jonson commented.

The system is also in operation with the Swedish and the U.K. militaries.

Stockholm has provided around $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The Nordic country presented its 14th aid package worth $200 million in August, consisting mainly of artillery munitions.

Sweden is also considering providing its Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, a much-needed boon for Ukraine's Air Force.