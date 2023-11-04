Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Sweden says 8 Archer artillery systems already in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek November 4, 2023 9:39 AM 1 min read
An Archer artillery system, Jan. 1, 2008. (Wikipedia/Ibaril)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Eight Swedish Archer artillery systems have already been delivered to Ukraine, the national broadcaster SVT reported on Nov. 3, citing Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

The delivery of the Archer self-propelled guns was carried out in accordance with Stockholm's decision in January, the minister noted.

Archer is one of the world's most advanced artillery systems, capable of firing projectiles at a distance of up to 50 kilometers.

Its advantages further include a high fire rate and the ability to quickly redeploy to avoid enemy counter-fire. It only takes a few minutes to deploy, shoot, and drive off from the location, SVT said.

"This is certainly important for Ukrainians, as the Archer system has good mobility and high accuracy," Jonson commented.

The system is also in operation with the Swedish and the U.K. militaries.

Stockholm has provided around $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The Nordic country presented its 14th aid package worth $200 million in August, consisting mainly of artillery munitions.

Sweden is also considering providing its Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, a much-needed boon for Ukraine's Air Force.

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must escape from ‘trap’ of prolonged war
Ukraine needs specific support from the West now that the war is in danger of moving to a “positional” stage, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, wrote in an opinion piece for the Economist on Nov. 1.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.