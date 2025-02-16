US requests European countries to draft proposals outlining post-war security assurances for Ukraine, FT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has asked European countries to outline their potential security and peacekeeping contributions to Ukraine as part of any future peace negotiations with Russia, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 15, citing undisclosed sources.

The countries have been asked to indicate proposed amounts of military aid and peacekeeping forces, as well as other defense measures.

According to the sources, the U.S. State Department sent a formal request to European governments this week.

The request seeks explicit details on types of military equipment and troop brigade number commitments from the countries.

This initiative comes ahead of a European tour by Keith Kellogg, President Trump's envoy for Ukraine and Russia, who is set to visit Brussels next week.

According to Kellogg’s comments on Feb. 15, Europe will not be “directly involved in negotiations” to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.