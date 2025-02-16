Skip to content
News Feed, United States, Europe, Peace Negotiations, US State Department, Keith Kellogg
Edit post

US requests European countries to draft proposals outlining post-war security assurances for Ukraine, FT reports

by Sonya Bandouil February 16, 2025 2:16 AM 1 min read
The U.S. national flag, left, flies from a pole beside a European Union (EU) flag outside the European Commission building on Feb. 20, 2017. Illustrative purposes. (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has asked European countries to outline their potential security and peacekeeping contributions to Ukraine as part of any future peace negotiations with Russia, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 15, citing undisclosed sources.

The countries have been asked to indicate proposed amounts of military aid and peacekeeping forces, as well as other defense measures.

According to the sources, the U.S. State Department sent a formal request to European governments this week.

The request seeks explicit details on types of military equipment and troop brigade number commitments from the countries.

This initiative comes ahead of a European tour by Keith Kellogg, President Trump's envoy for Ukraine and Russia, who is set to visit Brussels next week.

According to Kellogg’s comments on Feb. 15, Europe will not be “directly involved in negotiations” to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

9:43 PM

State Secretary Rubio holds phone call with Russia's Lavrov.

"Both sides expressed a mutual willingness to engage on key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry read. "Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore a mutually respectful interstate dialogue in line with the tone set by the presidents."
