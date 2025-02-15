'Putin is weak. We must use that' — Zelensky's Munich speech in 5 key quotes

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech on the second day of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15 was met with several rounds of applause.

The Ukrainian president called for the creation of an "army of Europe" and emphasized the changes in relations between Europe and the U.S. during Donald Trump's second presidential term.

Zelensky also said that it would be possible to stop Russia's war and Russian President Vladimir Putin if Europe is united.

Zelensky's speech comes after Trump's call with Putin, in which they discussed a peace deal for Ukraine without first consulting with Kyiv. Trump made it clear that he doesn't see Ukraine as an equal party in the negotiations, while Europe might not be invited to the table at all.

In response to recent statements from Trump's team saying that Ukraine's future in NATO is unrealistic, Zelensky said that Ukraine's accession to NATO "is not off the table."

The Kyiv Independent has picked out five key quotes from Zelensky's speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Army of Europe

"Let's be honest — now we can't rule out the possibility that America might say 'no' to Europe on issues that threaten it.

Many leaders have talked about a Europe that needs its own military — an Army of Europe. I believe that the time has come. The Armed Forces of Europe must be created.

This is not harder than standing firm against Russian attacks — as we have already done. But this isn't just about increasing defense spending as a GDP ratio. Money is needed, yes — but money alone won’t stop an enemy assault."

US-Europe relationship

"Does America need Europe? As a market, yes. But as an ally? For the answer to be 'yes,' Europe needs a single voice — not a dozen different ones.

A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at that table. That says a lot. The old days are over — when America supported Europe just because it always had.

But President Trump once said: What matters is not the family you were born into, but the one you build. We must build the closest possible relationship with America, and — yes, a new relationship — but as Europeans, not just as separate nations.

That's why we need a unified foreign policy, a coordinated diplomacy, the foreign policy of a common Europe."

"Europe has everything it takes. Europe just needs to come together and start acting in a way that no one can say 'no' to Europe, boss it around, or treat it like a pushover."

"Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement. And the same rule should apply to all of Europe. No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. No decisions about Europe without Europe."

Feb. 24 summit

"Look at what Putin is trying to do. This is his game. Putin wants one-on-one talks with America — just like before the war, when they met in Switzerland and looked how to carve up the world.

Next, Putin will try to get the U.S. President to stand on Red Square on May 9th — this year — not as a respected leader, but as a prop in his performance. We don't need that."

"We are already working to ensure that on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, we can gather together in Kyiv and online. All European leaders. All key partners who defend our security. From Spain to Finland. From Britain to Poland. From Washington to Tokyo.



This meeting must deliver a clear vision for our next steps on peace, security guarantees, and the future of our collective policy."

NATO is not off the table for Ukraine

"I also will not take NATO membership for Ukraine off the table. But right now, the most influential member of NATO seems to be Putin because his whims have the power to block NATO decisions. And that's despite the fact that it was Ukraine's army that stopped Russia — not a NATO country, not NATO troops, but only our people and army.

I am proud of Ukraine. I am proud of our people. But now, I ask you — each of you — to honestly answer this question: If Russia came for you, could your army fight the same way? I don't want anyone to ever have to find out — God forbid.

That's why we are talking about security guarantees. And that's why we believe that the core of any security guarantees for Ukraine must be NATO membership. Or – if not that – then conditions that allow us to build another NATO right here in Ukraine."

Pressure on Russia

"We must apply pressure together to make real peace. Putin cannot offer real security guarantees. Not just because he is a pathological liar but because Russia, in its current state, needs war to hold power together. And the world must be protected from that.

So, first, the Armed Forces of Europe as an upgrade to NATO. Second, a common European foreign policy. Third, the level of European cooperation that Washington has to take seriously. Fourth, international law. And fifth, keeping all pressure on Russia because that pressure is what guarantees peace, not Putin's words, not just some papers.

Putin lies. He is predictable. And he is weak. We must use that — now, not later."