Ukraine preparing for Zelensky to visit Saudi Arabia

Delegations from Saudi Arabia and Ukraine met on Feb. 16 to discuss increased investment and bilateral cooperation between the two nations, ahead of a planned visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The news comes as senior U.S. officials prepare to travel to Saudia Arabia for talks with unspecified Russian representatives. Ukraine will reportedly not be taking part in these discussions.

The Ukrainian delegation is preparing with local officials for Zelensky's visit to Saudia Arabia, during which he will sign economic agreements with various countries in the region, First Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Feb. 16.

"I am convinced that we have prospects for even more active involvement in investment from Middle Eastern countries," she said.

"Today, we saw significant interest, mainly in infrastructure projects, energy projects, innovation proposals, (and) agribusiness, primarily fertilizer production where Saudi Arabia has expertise."

Days before Svyrydenko's announcement, Zelensky told reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that he intends to pay official visits to Saudia Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey, but has no plans to meet with any Russian or U.S. delegations in these countries.

"I will not meet with Russians, but then I will not meet with Americans there," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to hold meetings with Russian officials in the coming days. The representatives from the Russian delegation have not been identified.

Rubio characterized the talks as preliminary and said that "real negotiations" on ending the war will include Ukraine and Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently said he is planning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia as part of his efforts to broker a ceasefire deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukrainian officials denied reports that a Ukrainian delegation would participate in the talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, said that there was "nothing on the negotiating table that would be worth discussing."

"Russia is not ready for negotiations," he added.