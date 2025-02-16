Skip to content
Ukraine’s place in EU, NATO non-negotiable, Finnish president says

by Olena Goncharova February 17, 2025 1:23 AM 2 min read
Alexander Stubb, Finland's president, during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Europe's leaders and military officials are convening at conference as the continent wakes up to the idea that it needs to defend itself. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has emphasized that Ukraine’s membership in the European Union and NATO is non-negotiable, adding that these alliances are essential for ensuring the country’s sovereignty and security.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16, Stubb outlined a three-stage process that he believes Ukraine must go through to achieve peace, highlighting the importance of continued Western support.

The first stage, according to Stubb, involves initial negotiations where Ukraine should receive military aid and increased international pressure must be applied on Russia. This would include expanded sanctions and asset freezes. He noted that during this phase, the United States may propose temporary security guarantees for Ukraine, but the timeline for these discussions remains unclear.

Stubb described the second stage as a ceasefire, stressing that this would not mark the beginning of a peace process but rather serve as an interim measure. He suggested that a ceasefire should include border demarcation, international monitoring, and humanitarian agreements such as prisoner exchanges and the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children. Additionally, he argued that if Russia were to launch another attack, Ukraine should immediately be granted NATO membership as a deterrent.

Drawing on Finland’s own historical experience, Stubb stressed that any resolution must uphold Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He recalled how Finland, despite maintaining its sovereignty after World War II, was forced to cede some territory and accept foreign policy restrictions. In Ukraine’s case, he made it clear that no such compromises should be made on its future alliances.

Stubb added that full recognition of Ukraine as a sovereign European state, backed by security guarantees and NATO integration, must be the end goal of any diplomatic efforts.

Author: Olena Goncharova
