Spain says 4 Leopard 2 tanks, 10 armored carriers en route to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek July 24, 2023 7:55 PM 1 min read
Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles (c), next to Leopard tanks at the Santa Barbara Sistemas plant. March 23, 2023, in Seville, Spain. (Photo By Maria Jose Lopez/Europa Press via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Spanish Defense Ministry announced on July 24 that four Leopard 2A4 tanks and other Ukraine-bound military and humanitarian aid have left a Spanish port for Poland.

The four tanks come in addition to the six Leopards of the same model already provided to Kyiv by Spain in April.

The cargo shipment further included 10 M-113 armored personnel carriers, ten cargo trucks, an armored multi-purpose vehicle, and five ambulances, including two armored ones.

Part of this package is intended for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, the ministry specified.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced the supply of four Leopard 2A4 tanks, 20 armored personal carries, and a field hospital on June 15.

As the ministry noted, the hospital has already arrived in Poland on July 23.

The Spanish government has provided Ukraine with military, humanitarian, and economic assistance since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

On July 1, Madrid allocated $62 million to support Ukraine's schools and businesses.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also promised to join the G7's long-term security commitments for Kyiv, presented at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Germany says it reached agreement with Poland on Leopard 2 repair center
Germany and Poland have reached an agreement on a repair center for Leopard 2 tanks used in Ukraine, Ukrinform reported on July 24, citing German Defense Ministry spokesperson Mitko Müller.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Editors' Picks

