Germany says it reached agreement with Poland on Leopard 2 repair center

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2023 5:17 PM 1 min read
A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, participates in the NATO Iron Wolf military exercises in Pabrade, Lithuania, on Oct. 27, 2022. (Sean Gallup via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany and Poland have reached an agreement on a repair center for Leopard 2 tanks used in Ukraine, Ukrinform reported on July 24, citing German Defense Ministry spokesperson Mitko Müller.

"We welcome that Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 tanks can now also be repaired in Poland," Müller said at a press briefing in Berlin.

Previously, the plan of the two countries to set up a maintenance center for Leopard 2 tanks supplied to Ukraine ran into delays as Berlin and Warsaw failed to reach an agreement on several key issues.

Germany complained that the Polish defense company PGZ asked for excessive prices for diagnostics, a decision that German tank manufacturers considered to be a "politically motivated" move by the incumbent Law and Justice party.

The repair facility is expected to be created at factories in two Polish cities, Gliwice and Poznan, and the costs of repairs would be covered by the German government. The cost of the facility should reach 150 million euros ($166 million).

To date, several damaged Leopard tanks have already arrived in Poland from Ukraine.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

