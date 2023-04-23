Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Minister: Spanish Leopard 2 tanks to arrive in Ukraine 'in six days'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2023 11:23 AM 2 min read
he Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles (c), next to Leopard tanks at the Santa Barbara Sistemas plant. March 23, 2023, in Seville, Spain. (Photo By Maria Jose Lopez/Europa Press via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has confirmed that six German-made Leopard 2 tanks are en route from Spain to Ukraine and are due to arrive within a week, CNN reported on April 23.

Speaking to journalists on April 22, the minister said that the German-made Leopards left the Spanish port city of Santander "along with 20 heavy transport vehicles" and that the travel via the sea was expected to take between five and six days.

“In six days, going through another country, they will be in Ukraine,” Robles said, as cited by CNN.

A week earlier, Robles said that Spain would deliver four more Leopards to Ukraine after repairs “as soon as possible," according to CNN.

The report about the expected arrival of the Spanish Leopards comes as Ukraine says it is preparing for a counteroffensive and awaits more weapons and equipment pledged by Western allies.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently said that more than 230 tanks – including a few dozen Leopard 2 tanks – had already been delivered to Ukraine.

To ease maintenance of tanks, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine on April 21 signed a letter of intent to open a maintenance hub in Poland for Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, both Ukraine and Russia have relied on Soviet-designed tanks – and Western tanks, such as Leopard 2s, are expected to give Kyiv a major equipment advantage over Moscow.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
