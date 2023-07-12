Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Spain to join G7 security commitments to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek July 12, 2023 11:50 PM 2 min read
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, welcomes to Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain, to the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 11, 2023. (Photo credit: Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Spain will join the Group of Seven's (G7) long-term security commitments for Ukraine to help repel Russian aggression, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on July 12 upon the conclusion of the Vilnius summit.

The world's leading democracies, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Canada, Italy, and Japan, presented at the two-day NATO summit a joint framework for bilateral security support for Ukraine.

These commitments aim to help Ukraine with the war with Russia and deter future aggression.

G7 will focus on providing modern military equipment on land, in the air, and at sea, training, intelligence sharing, developing resistance to cyber and hybrid threats, supporting Ukraine's defense industrial base, and interoperability between Ukrainian and NATO forces.

The group further pledged to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts and to provide technical and financial support to address urgent needs arising from the war and to help implementation of governance reforms.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, this declaration ensures security guarantees for Ukraine until it becomes a member of NATO.

"It is very important that this may become the first legal document that symbolizes that we have such an 'umbrella' of security guarantees. And then Ukraine will have documents on real relations with each security guarantor state, and there will be all the things that we have or lack today: air defense, aviation, etc. It will definitely be at the bilateral level," the Ukrainian president said.

