Spain to transfer 20 armored personal carriers, 4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

by Haley Zehrung June 16, 2023 5:22 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Spain will give 20 armored personal carriers and four Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on June 15 in a statement.

The equipment was previously under repair, and is set to arrive in Poland on June 19. From there, it will be sent directly to Ukraine.

The Defense Minister also announced the donation of a Role 2+ hospital to Ukraine, a rapidly deployable emergency unit that is capable of supporting surgery and essential post-operative management.

Training of Ukrainian soldiers who will operate the Role 2+ will take place in Spain before the unit is sent.

Spain previously sent Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in late April.

"Our commitment to support Ukraine in its search for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace will remain firm as long as it is necessary," Robles said.

Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
