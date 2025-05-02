The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Motor Sich, Russia, War
Edit post

Son of ex-Motor Sich president detained in Monaco for $650 million asset theft

by Yana Prots May 2, 2025 8:15 PM 1 min read
Aircraft engines on display at the Motor Sich Aviation Museum in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh compared his home city to Mariupol, which until the invasion existed just 30 km from a front line set by a previous cease-fire, "We are too big for Russia, but if they can slice us like a salami then they will be back in eight years to fight again and Zaporizhzhia would become the next Mariupol." Photographer Julia Kochetova/Bloomberg via Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

Motor Sich's former president Vyacheslav Bohuslayev was detained in Monaco on fraud charges linked to a $650 million asset scheme, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced on May 2.

Vyacheslav Bohuslayev, the former president of Motor Sich, Ukraine's leading aircraft engine manufacturer, is kept in custody on charges of collaboration with Russia.

Investigators claim Oleksandr Bohuslayev helped his father illegally obtain shares in the strategic defense manufacturer, before selling them to third parties.

He faces up to 12 years in prison.

The scheme reportedly began before Russia's full-scale invasion when the then-president of Motor Sich organized a company asset inventory that artificially lowered the value of its shares.

He subsequently purchased 65% of these devalued shares and transferred most of them to six offshore entities owned by his son, authorities claim.

The suspects allegedly sold the misappropriated assets to foreign companies and used the proceeds to purchase luxury real estate across the European Union.

The arrest resulted from a joint operation between SBU, the Prosecutor General's Office, and law enforcement in Monaco and France.

The SBU reported that searches were conducted simultaneously at the coastal villa in Monaco and at properties belonging to affiliated individuals in Zaporizhzhia, where Motor Sich headquarters are located.

Former Motor Sich president Vyacheslav Bohuslayev was arrested in October 2022 and charged with working for Russia.

Bohuslayev and one of his deputies, Oleh Dzyuba, were accused of conspiring to supply engine parts for Russian helicopters. Bohuslayev maintains Russian citizenship.

The corporate rights of five major companies, including Motor Sich, were seized "for the needs of the state" and came under Defense Ministry management on Nov. 6, 2022.

Bohuslayev now faces additional criminal charges related to his son's fraud scheme, SBU says.

Author: Yana Prots

Most popular

News Feed

5:28 PM
Video

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a night at the stabilization point of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units now fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. As drones reshape modern warfare, medics face mounting challenges: evacuations get harder and slower, turning survivable wounds into potentially fatal ones.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.