This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Russia, War, Missiles, Defense production
Edit post

Zelensky announces 'successful tests' of new Ukrainian missile

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 10, 2024 8:41 PM 1 min read
Zelensky's Speech at the 2024 Borys Paton National Prize of Ukraine Award Ceremony on Dec. 10, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Official website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Successful tests of a new Ukrainian missile, dubbed Ruta (Rue), are underway, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 10.

Speaking at the Borys Paton National Prize presentation, Zelensky provided no additional details about the missile’s characteristics.

The president highlighted Ukraine’s progress in missile and drone development, noting that the Palianytsia, a lightweight missile-drone hybrid, has entered mass production, while the Peklo (Hell) hybrid has already been successfully deployed in combat.

Zelensky confirmed on Dec. 6 that the first batch of Peklo had been delivered to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In August, Zelensky announced that Ukraine had also tested its first home-grown ballistic missile.

These advancements reflect the rapid growth of Ukraine's missile program since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

While Ukraine continues to develop indigenous missile capabilities, Western partners have only recently approved the use of foreign-made missiles for strikes on Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

70% of Ukrainians support ‘West German’ model for NATO accession, survey shows
A key difference is that the invitation would encompass the entire Ukraine, but the alliance’s defensive “umbrella” would extend to the occupied territories only after their future liberation.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:06 PM

Politico lists Yermak, Putin among Europe's most influential people.

Politico presented on Dec. 10 its end-of-the-year list of the most influential people in Europe, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the finalists for the "dreamers" and "doers" categories, respectively.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.