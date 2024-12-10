Zelensky announces 'successful tests' of new Ukrainian missile

This audio is created with AI assistance

Successful tests of a new Ukrainian missile, dubbed Ruta (Rue), are underway, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 10.

Speaking at the Borys Paton National Prize presentation, Zelensky provided no additional details about the missile’s characteristics.

The president highlighted Ukraine’s progress in missile and drone development, noting that the Palianytsia, a lightweight missile-drone hybrid, has entered mass production, while the Peklo (Hell) hybrid has already been successfully deployed in combat.

Zelensky confirmed on Dec. 6 that the first batch of Peklo had been delivered to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In August, Zelensky announced that Ukraine had also tested its first home-grown ballistic missile.

These advancements reflect the rapid growth of Ukraine's missile program since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

While Ukraine continues to develop indigenous missile capabilities, Western partners have only recently approved the use of foreign-made missiles for strikes on Russia’s Kursk Oblast.