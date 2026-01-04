KI logo
War

Soldier injured in car explosion, classified as terror attack in Kyiv

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Soldier injured in car explosion, classified as terror attack in Kyiv
A car belonging to a soldier exploded in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office)

A car belonging to a soldier exploded in Kyiv on Jan. 4, injuring him, the city prosecutor's office reported.

The explosion occurred in Kyiv's northern Obolon district around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to a Kyiv Independent reporter on the ground.

The blast went off as the soldier was opening the trunk, the statement read. A woman standing near him was unharmed.

Law enforcement officers classified the explosion as a terror attack and have launched a pre-trial investigation, the report read.

Further details about the possible causes of the explosion were not disclosed.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Sunday, January 4
Sunday, January 4
Putin 'killing too many people,' Trump says.

"I'm not thrilled with Putin. He's killing too many people," Trump told reporters on Jan. 3 during a news conference announcing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture.

