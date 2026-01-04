Soldier injured in car explosion, classified as terror attack in Kyiv

A car belonging to a soldier exploded in Kyiv on Jan. 4, injuring him, the city prosecutor's office reported.

The explosion occurred in Kyiv's northern Obolon district around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to a Kyiv Independent reporter on the ground.

The blast went off as the soldier was opening the trunk, the statement read. A woman standing near him was unharmed.

Law enforcement officers classified the explosion as a terror attack and have launched a pre-trial investigation, the report read.

Further details about the possible causes of the explosion were not disclosed.