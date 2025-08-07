Shooter detained after opening fire, injuring himself in McDonald's in central Ukraine

A man was detained after opening fire and wounding himself at a McDonald's restaurant in the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy on Aug. 7, the police reported.

"No one else was harmed. The injured person has been hospitalized," the police said on social media.

The shooting took place at around 11 a.m. local time. Upon entering the fast-food restaurant, the man fired several shots from his weapon and injured himself, after which he locked himself in the restroom, according to the authorities.

Law enforcement, special forces, and medical teams were quickly dispatched to the scene. Customers and staff were evacuated, and the area surrounding the restaurant was secured.

RBK-Ukraine previously reported that the wounded gunman was carried out of the restaurant with injuries. He was subsequently detained by the Kord police special forces.

Authorities provided no further information on the shooter's identity or possible motive.

Cherkasy, a regional capital located about 200 kilometers (around 124 miles) south of Kyiv, sits along the Dnipro River in central Ukraine.