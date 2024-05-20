Security council secretary: Ukraine 'clearly understands' war will end with negotiations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine "clearly understands" that Russia's full-scale war will end with negotiations, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko said on May 20, addressing the participants of the Baltic Sea Region Forum.

This is the reason why Ukraine's peace formula was prepared and is being promoted, according to Lytvynenko.

The founding principles of Ukraine's upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland were developed in a series of international meetings. The summit will be centered around the 10-point formula that includes Russia's full withdrawal from Ukraine, prosecution of war criminals, and other points.

"This is a real diplomatic track that has every chance of contributing to a just peace," Lytvynenko said.

"But we do not need a two-year truce; we need a sustainable peace for decades, which would enable Ukraine's development. And this is a matter of security guarantees."

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv.

Kyiv is reportedly preparing bilateral security agreements with seven more countries, including the U.S.

Lytvynenko also urged the partners to send modern weapons to Ukraine and called for a NATO membership invitation for Kyiv at the July summit in Washington.

Ukraine and Russia held peace talks in the early stage of the full-scale war, but no results were achieved. Ukraine said negotiations with Russia are impossible until a complete military withdrawal. In September 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would only be open to the idea if Russian President Vladimir Putin was no longer in power.