Minister proposes Ukrainian version of Trump's DOGE to 'reduce costs and evaluate efficiency'

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on July 18 that he plans to create a Ukrainian counterpart to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Fedorov, who is also a deputy prime minister, said on Threads that Ukraine needs such an agency "to urgently reduce costs and evaluate efficiency" across several government projects.

"I will be looking for a person to lead this area," the minister wrote.

DOGE, an informal task force with broad authority granted by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been tasked with slashing government spending and dismissing staff deemed redundant.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who headed the department until May 30, initially pledged to cut "at least $2 trillion" in federal spending. His efforts have included attacks on U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and proposals to dismantle entire departments.

USAID was vital in providing humanitarian relief worldwide and funded thousands of programs supporting human rights, democracy, education, civil society, and infrastructure development.

Despite significant repercussions for the work of federal agencies and their employees, DOGE's actions have been described by critics as falling short of bold cost-cutting goals, with the initial aim of saving $2 trillion reduced by Musk on April 10 to $150 billion.

Fedorov's announcement signals an intent to mirror aggressive streamlining policies in Kyiv as Ukraine faces mounting wartime fiscal pressure.