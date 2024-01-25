Skip to content
Scholz on security guarantees for Ukraine: 'I assume we will finalize it soon'

by Kateryna Hodunova January 25, 2024 12:05 PM 2 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives to hold talks with members of the foreign press on Sept. 12, 2023, at the Chancellery in Berlin. (John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he expects Kyiv and Berlin to agree on security guarantees "soon" during the press conference on Jan. 24.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries and several other partners have pledged to provide security guarantees to Ukraine via bilateral treaties. The U.K. was the first one to finalize such a deal during U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv on Jan. 12.

The latest round of consultations on security guarantees between Ukraine and Germany took place in December 2023. The parties discussed crucial points of the future bilateral agreement and its legal framework.

According to the chancellor, he will shortly resume negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelensky about this issue.

"I assume we will finalize it soon," Scholz said.

"I feel that we are close to the final stage of negotiations."

He added that Germany would support Ukraine for as long as necessary and reminded Berlin's pledge to provide over seven billion euros ($8 billion) in military supplies to Ukraine in 2024.

Scholz also called upon other EU member states to increase support for Kyiv as it faces Russian aggression.

Germany has supported Ukraine with weapons and equipment deliveries since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, eventually becoming the second largest donor of military aid after the U.S. Earlier this month, Berlin announced the first transfer of military helicopters to Ukraine.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron also announced that he would sign a bilateral military agreement with Ukraine next month during his upcoming visit to Kyiv.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
