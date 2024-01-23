Germany to transfer military helicopters to Ukraine for the first time

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will transfer decommissioned Sea King MK41 multi-purpose military helicopters to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Jan. 23. This would be Germany's first provision of military helicopters to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive six Sea King Mk41 multi-purpose helicopters along with a set of spare parts. Germany will also provide training for Ukrainian servicemen.

Kyiv has called for more air defense systems for Ukraine after Russia launched mass air attacks against the country on winter holidays, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

"The Sea King is a proven and reliable helicopter that will help Ukrainians in many areas: from reconnaissance over the Black Sea to transporting soldiers," Pistorius reportedly stated during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. "This is the first German delivery of this type."

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group is a coalition of 50 states and organizations coordinating donations and military packages in support of Ukrainian defense against Russia.

Earlier this month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told U.S. President Joe Biden that Berlin will unilaterally provide Ukraine with over seven billion euros in military goods in 2024.

Germany has consistently supported Ukraine with weapons and equipment deliveries since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The supplies come from the German army and government contracts with private companies.



