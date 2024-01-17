Macron to sign security agreement in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron on Jan. 16 said he will sign a bilateral military agreement next month while in Kyiv, Politico reported.

Paris will "continue to help Ukraine to hold the front line and protect its skies," he said.

His visit comes at a time when political turbulence in the U.S. has delayed major assistance packages for Ukraine.



Some 40 SCALP long-range missiles and other ordinance are expected to be delivered.

Last week British PM Rishi Sunak pledged nearly $3 billion and signed a bilateral security framework with Kyiv.

Macron also urged EU leaders to reach a consensus to finalize 50 billion euro of desperately needed aid.