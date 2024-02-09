Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, U.S., Ukraine
Edit post

Scholz meets with US senators in Washington ahead of talks with Biden

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2024 11:09 AM 2 min read
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (L) with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington, D.C., in a photo posted on Feb. 9, 2024. (Olaf Scholz/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 8 for talks with members of Congress and a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled for Feb. 9. Aid for Ukraine was expected to be a central part of the talks.  

The visit comes as Congress has been deadlocked on future aid for Ukraine for months. The Senate voted on Feb. 8 to proceed with a stripped-down foreign aid package that includes funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without reforms to border policy, potentially paving the way for passage after Republicans blocked a bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill.

The package contains $60 billion for Ukraine, $14.1 billion in aid to Israel, $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance, and $4.8 billion to support regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

The vote to advance the bill does not ensure its ultimate passage, and there may still be hurdles before it clears the Senate. The bill's prospects are also unclear in the Republican-controlled House.

Scholz said that he had met with senators from both parties, writing on Twitter that "Ukraine needs all of our support in order to defend itself against Russia’s aggression."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

The chancellor also shared a picture of him talking to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, an ostensible proponent of U.S. aid for Ukraine, who nonetheless voted against the bill moving forward.

"While I want to help Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, we must help America first," Graham wrote on Twitter on Feb. 8.

Scholz wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) ahead of his trip that the West "must stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," a phrase that Biden commonly used in 2022 and 2023. Biden changed his rhetoric in December 2023, saying instead that the U.S. will support Ukraine for "as long as we can."

In comments to reporters as he boarded the flight to the U.S., Scholz said, "What has been pledged so far in Europe and what has been pledged by decisions of the (U.S.) Congress isn’t yet enough."

"So we must achieve a way for all of us together to do more."

Germany passes 2024 budget providing over $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine
“I welcome the German Bundestag’s approval of 7.6 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in the 2024 budget. I appreciate that our agreements with (Chancellor Olaf Scholz) are being implemented,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:20 PM

Zelensky grants Hero of Ukraine award to Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelensky conferred the Hero of Ukraine award, the highest national decoration in Ukraine, to ex-Commander-in-Chief Valelrii Zaluzhyni, according to a presidential decree from Feb. 8.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:56 AM

Russia claims it destroyed 19 drones over 4 regions, Black Sea.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry, that its air defense "shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk Oblast, five over Bryansk Oblast, four over Orlov Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and six over the Black Sea" overnight on Feb. 9.
8:08 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10 of the 16 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from the Cape of Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk region, the Air Force reported on Feb. 9.
5:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 8 targeting 11 communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 251 explosions in the area.
12:44 AM

US announces ban on import of Russian diamonds.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Feb. 8 imposed a ban on non-industrial diamonds mined in Russia, prohibiting their export regardless of whether they were processed in Russia or substantially transformed in a third country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.