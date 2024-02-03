Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Western aid, Germany
Edit post

Germany passes 2024 budget providing over $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2024 11:23 AM 2 min read
The Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's parliament approved on Feb. 2 the country's budget for this year, including 7.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) in military assistance for Kyiv.

Initially criticized for its sluggish delivery of military aid to Ukraine following the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has become the second-largest provider of military equipment after the U.S.

The budget calls for a total spending of 476.8 billion euros ($515 billion). The defense budget for 2024 is set at 52 billion euros ($56 billion), in addition to 19 billion euros ($20.5 billion) from the special fund for the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr).

The proposal was supported by 388 lawmakers in the Bundestag, the lower chamber of the parliament, with 279 voting against it. It was passed by the upper chamber, the Bundesrat, soon after.

"I welcome the German Bundestag's approval of 7.6 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in the 2024 budget. I appreciate that our agreements with (Chancellor Olaf Scholz) are being implemented," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.

"My special thanks to Bundesrat and 16 lands for the important political resolution in support of Ukraine as Russia's full-scale invasion approaches the two-year mark."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Dennis Rohde, a German lawmaker of the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), praised the budget and its contribution to Ukraine's struggle for freedom.

The budget received criticism from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, known for its amicable views toward the Kremlin. Peter Boehringer, an AfD lawmaker, said there would be "no debt" for the war in Ukraine if AfD were in charge.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced already in November 2023 that Berlin plans to double its aid for Ukraine for the following year, going from 4 billion euros to 8 billion.

"This is a strong signal to Ukraine, showing we are not giving up on it," Pistorius said at the time as support from another crucial donor, the U.S., remains in gridlock due to political disputes largely unrelated to Ukraine.

Just as Germany is ramping up its military support, Scholz criticized other EU countries that they are not providing as much as they can to assist Ukraine's defense efforts.

According to the German Defense Ministry, the funds allocated to military support for Ukraine between February 2022 and December 2023 amounted to 5.66 billion euros ($6.1 billion). In comparison, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy calculated that the real extent of Germany's defense assistance amounted to as much as 17.1 billion euros ($18.5 billion).

Rise of Germany’s AfD signals growing support for pro-Russian policies
One of Russia’s top narratives is that it invaded Ukraine to “denazify” this multi-ethnic democracy led by a president with Jewish roots and holocaust survivors in his lineage. In fact, Russia’s public obsession with “fighting Nazis” masks how its closest relations among European political parties…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:17 AM

Russia designates human rights campaigner a 'foreign agent'.

According to the Russian Justice Ministry, Oleg Orlov "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the Kremlin's official for its full-scale invasion), spread false information about decisions by official bodies of the Russian Federation, and participated in the creation of materials for foreign agents."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:54 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 102 times in 33 separate attacks on Feb. 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
3:55 PM

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.