SBU: Russian soldier admits killing Ukrainian POWs after interrogations

In a conversation intercepted by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), a Russian soldier admitted he has repeatedly killed Ukrainian prisoners of war by cutting their throats.

"People who are prisoners of war... there is no point in keeping them. Well, because we get all the information from them. There is no point in keeping them anymore… they need to be disposed of," the Russian serviceman said.

According to the SBU, the man heard in the conversation is Yevgeny Suchko from Russia's Novgorod region, born in 1995. He was mobilized in the fall of 2022 and stationed in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Oblast since then.

Suchko described in detail in the intercepted phone call how he cut people's throats, adding that he had done it "enough" times.

"A person has to be stabbed a little bit. But this is not the first time for me. I don't give a f*ck," Suchko told his acquaintance about the alleged crime he appeared to have planned committing after the talk.

The SBU added that it was working "to ensure that Suchko and every war criminal from Russia receive the well-deserved punishment for their atrocities."

Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told Ukrainska Pravda publication on April 17 that his office had received "several dozens" of videos allegedly showing executions of Ukrainian POWs carried out by Russian soldiers.

The most recent video posted on social media appeared to show a Russian fighter cutting off the head of a Ukrainian soldier with a knife.

According to Prosecutor General's Office, 80,000 Russian war crimes in Ukraine are currently being investigated.