Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky comments on video of Ukrainian POW’s alleged beheading, SBU starts investigation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2023 11:36 AM 2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on April 5, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the alleged beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war purportedly shown in a video shared online, saying that every international leader "must react."

"This is a video of Russia as it is… of Russia trying to make that the new norm, such a habit of destroying life. This is not an (isolated) accident or episode. This has happened earlier. This has happened in Bucha. (This has happened) a thousand times," Zelensky said on April 12.

"Everyone must react. Every leader. Don't expect it to be forgotten as time passes. We are not going to forget anything, and neither are we going to forgive the murderers. There will be legal responsibility for everything," Ukraine's president added. "The main goal is to win. The defeat of the occupiers, sentences for murderers, a tribunal for the evil state."

Late on April 11, a video was posted on social media, which appeared to show a Russian fighter cutting off the head of a Ukrainian soldier with a knife.

A voice heard at the beginning of the video indicates that the victim might have still been alive when the alleged execution started.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said it had launched an official investigation into the alleged execution.

"We will find these monsters. If necessary, we will get them wherever they are: from under the ground or from another world. But they will definitely be punished for what they have done," said SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk.

The video looks to have been filmed in the summer, judging from the amount of foliage visible on the ground.

According to CNN, another video allegedly showing two beheaded Ukrainian servicemen was shared online on April 8. It was posted on a pro-Russian social media channel and purportedly filmed by Russia's state-backed private mercenaries from Wagner Group.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
