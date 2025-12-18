SBU says drones hit Russian equipment worth hundreds of millions at Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) struck a Russian military airfield in occupied Crimea, reportedly destroying air defense equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the agency said in a Telegram post on Dec. 18.

The overnight attack targeted the Belbek airbase near Sevastopol and was carried out by long-range drones operated by the Alpha unit of the SBU Special Operations Center, according to the SBU.

"The operation was a direct hit on the enemy's air defense capabilities," the agency said.

According to the SBU, the strike damaged or destroyed two Nebo-SVU long-range radar systems (each estimated to cost between $60 million and $100 million), a 92N6 radar used in the S-400 "Triumf" air defense system (valued at around $30 million on Russia's domestic market and up to $60 million for export), a Pantsir-S2 air defense system (worth an estimated $12 million to $19 million), and a MiG-31 fighter jet equipped with a full combat load (valued at approximately $30 million to $50 million depending on its configuration).

"These systems are critical to protecting major military and logistical facilities in Crimea," the agency said.

The SBU added that the elimination of these components "significantly weakens the enemy's layered defense system and overall military capacity on the Crimean axis."

The Belbek airbase has been regularly used by Russian forces to deplay fighter aircraft and air defense assets.

"We will continue to systematically destroy the occupiers' defenses to make Crimea vulnerable and restore Ukrainian control," the agency said.

The SBU has intensified such strikes as part of a broader campaign to dismantle Russia's air defense infrastructure in Crimea and weaken its capacity to protect important military targets.