Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

A fire broke out on April 10 at the Komsomolsk refinery in Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai, the country’s largest fuel supplier for the Far East, according to the Russian Telegram channel 112.

The blaze erupted in one of the facility's technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. The fire covered an area of approximately 100 square meters, according to Russian emergency services cited by pro-government Interfax.

Authorities said the fire was localized, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.

The Komsomolsk refinery, operated by Russia's state-owned Rosneft, was launched in 1942 and has a production capacity of 8 million metric tons per year.

The refinery provides more than 60% of all petroleum products — including gasoline, diesel, and marine fuel — for the Far Eastern Federal District.

The incident comes a month and a half after another major Rosneft facility, the Ryazan refinery, halted operations following a Ukrainian drone strike on Feb. 24.

Ukraine has launched dozens of strikes against Russian refineries, oil depots, and defense industry sites since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting Moscow's logistics and war economy.

Kyiv agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire during U.S.-mediated talks in Jeddah on March 11, but Russia rejected the proposal unless it included limits on Ukraine's military capabilities and foreign aid.

A partial truce was reached, covering strikes on energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.

Just two days after the agreement, Ukraine accused Russian forces of violating the truce by striking power facilities in Kherson.

Moscow denied the attack and claimed Ukraine had hit the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast — an allegation Kyiv dismissed as a pretext for further aggression.