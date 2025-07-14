Become a member
6 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
6 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Firefighters extinguish the fire that erupted after a Russian attack against Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 7, 2025. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)

At least six civilians were killed and 30 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional officials reported on July 14.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 136 drones overnight, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type attack drones, and fired four S-300/400 guided missiles.

Air defenses intercepted 61 drones, while 47 others were likely used as decoys.

The wave of aerial attacks was repelled using aircraft, mobile fire teams, electronic warfare units, and air defense systems, the military said.

In the northern Sumy Oblast, three people were killed and 10 others injured in what local authorities described as a heavy bombardment involving more than 90 attacks across 32 settlements.

In Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were killed in the village of Bokove, and seven others were injured in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Three people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, all of whom were hospitalized, Governor Serhii Lysak said. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that a 77-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and six were wounded as Russian shelling hit residential areas and social infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces also attacked Kharkiv Oblast, striking nine settlements and injuring three people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The strikes come amid Russia's continued refusal to consider an unconditional ceasefire, as Moscow intensifies its use of drones and missiles against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

