Russia's 'imperialist plan' is only beginning, Merz says

Russia's "imperialist plan wouldn't end with the conquest of Ukraine but would rather be just the start," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sept. 8.

"We are experiencing daily and with increasing intensity hybrid Russian attacks, including on our infrastructure," Merz said, adding that Moscow has repeatedly staged provocations in the Baltic and North seas.

On Aug. 29, Merz denounced Russian attacks on German infrastructure and its attempts to undermine social stability in the country. Ukraine and its allies have intensified efforts to reach a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine as Moscow refuses diplomacy and intensifies attacks.

"We have historic tasks... building a new security architecture which should last for several decades to come," Merz said at a conference of German ambassadors.

As Russia's war drags on, Europe has increased investment in defense as it prepares for a potential conflict with Moscow and aims to provide support to Ukraine. European arms factories are expanding at triple the rate since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, the Financial Times reported on Aug. 12, citing an analysis of satellite data.

"What we referred to as the liberal world order is under pressure from many sides, including within the political West," Merz said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing on Sept. 3 for a large-scale military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender and the end of World War II.

"A new conflict between systems has broken out between liberal democracies and an axis of autocracies," Merz said.

As Moscow faces isolation from the West, it has increasingly aligned itself with China, North Korea, and Iran.

"We in Europe must adjust our interests — without false nostalgia," Merz said.

On Sept. 8, Estonia summoned the Russian charge d'affaires at Moscow's embassy in Tallinn after a Russian MI-8 helicopter violated Estonia's airspace over the Baltic Sea a day prior.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and EU are ready to work together to impose new sanctions against Russia in an effort to bring the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

Europe must halt imports of Russian energy if they expect Washington to increase sanctions pressure against Moscow, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an interview published on Sept. 8.