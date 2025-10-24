'Russians hunting Ukrainian farmers' in intercepted drone footage, Azov claims

The Ukrainian military on Oct. 23 released footage of what it says is a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone "hunting Ukrainian farmers" in Donetsk Oblast.

Posted on Facebook by the 12th Brigade Azov, the video clearly shows at least four men in a field abandoning agricultural equipment and running from the drone.

"The interception from an enemy FPV drone shows how Russian operators staged a 'safari' of civilian farmers," the post reads.

The mention of a "safari" is a reference to the well-documented practice of Russian troops hunting civilians with FPV drones in Ukrainian cities, particularly in Kherson.

The end of the video suggests the drone crashed into a jeep-like vehicle. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the video.

"This is another war crime added to the list of tens of thousands of other violations of the rules and customs of war by the occupiers," Azov said.

Reports of continuing Russian war crimes in Ukraine continue to emerge on a near-daily basis.

Russian soldiers shot and killed at least four civilians as they sheltered in basements in the Ukrainian village of Zvanivka, Donetsk Oblast, the oblast's prosecutor's office reported on Oct. 23.

The alleged incident occurred on Oct. 20 when Russian troops entered the village in an attempt to obtain information about Ukrainian positions.

The soldiers entered the basement where a husband, 62, and wife, 57, were hiding with their adult son.

After initially leaving because they did not obtain any information, one of the soldiers returned and opened fire on them, killing the husband and son, and severely injuring the wife.

The family's younger son, 30, had taken shelter in a neighbour's basement. When his mother went to look for him, she found him shot dead alongside the body of a 62-year-old woman.

Despite being shot in the jaw, she made her way to find help and report the potential war crime.