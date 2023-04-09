Russian troops shell Kherson Oblast 71 times over the past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 71 times over the past 24 hours, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on April 9.

According to him, a total of 495 shells were fired across Kherson Oblast, hitting residential areas, power lines, and a grain terminal near the town of Beryslav. The governor added that 23 shells targeted the regional capital of Kherson, hitting the shipyard territory.

There were no casualties, Prokudin said.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on April 2 that Russian forces were changing the attack tactics in Ukraine's southern regions.

According to Humeniuk, Russian troops were forced to switch to airborne attacks in the area because Ukrainian forces had successfully targeted Russian firing positions in the 30-kilometer strip on the Russian-held eastern bank of Dnipro.