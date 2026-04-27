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Russian Tornado-S system, command points in occupied territories struck, Ukraine's military says

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by Polina Moroziuk
Russian Tornado-S system, command points in occupied territories struck, Ukraine's military says
Illustrative image published by Ukraine's General Staff showing a reported strike on Russian military targets, including a Tornado-S system, in occupied territories, released April 27, 2026. (General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian ammunition depot, a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system, and several command and control points across occupied territories, General Staff reported on April 27.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to take measures to reduce the combat potential of the Russian occupation forces," the General Staff said in a statement.

The strikes targeted multiple Russian military assets in occupied parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to the statement.

Near the town of Selydove in occupied Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces hit an ammunition depot and a command observation post.

In occupied Melitopol, a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system was struck, though the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Ukraine also targeted Russian drone command points near Malynivka in Donetsk Oblast and near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A Russian repair unit was hit near Mykolaivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff added.

Article image
Map of Russian-occupied Ukrainian lands as of April, 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

The Ukrainian military did not provide details on casualties, saying the extent of damage and Russian losses are being clarified.

The reports could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

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The Kyiv IndependentJimmy Rushton
Ukrainian strikeGeneral StaffRussiaUkrainian ArmyZaporizhzhia Oblast
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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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