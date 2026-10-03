Russian strikes kill 8, injure 81 across Ukraine, hit Kyiv bridge

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least eight civilians and injured 81 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct.3.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 157 Shahed and Gerbera drones, including some jet-powered Shaheds, as well as Parodiya decoy drones.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 131 drones. Hits were recorded at 12 locations, while falling debris was reported at five other sites.

Additionally, Russia attacked Odesa Oblast with Banderol munitions in the morning. Authorities are still assessing the aftermath.

In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were killed and 49 injured in Russian glide bomb and drone attacks over the past day, with most casualties reported in Kharkiv. Two people were killed and 42 injured after glide bombs struck three areas of the city, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The strikes damaged private homes, an educational facility, office buildings, vehicles and power infrastructure.

In Dnipro, Russian forces struck a residential building, injuring four women aged 55, 62, 77 and 88, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. That same evening, Russia also struck a business center in the city for the second time this week.

Nine people were also injured in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Apartment buildings and private homes were damaged, along with stores, administrative buildings and vehicles.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks that also damaged critical and civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council Ivan Fedorov said. Over the past day, Russian forces carried out 737 attacks on 55 settlements in the region.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were killed and 10 injured in Russian artillery, glide bomb and drone attacks overnight, according to the military administration. Several settlements saw damage to civilian infrastructure.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, three men aged 21, 47 and 62 were injured in a Russian mass attack on the city involving Shahed drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, acting regional military administration head Heorhii Reshetilov said.

Two of the injured remain hospitalized in serious condition. The strikes damaged port and civilian infrastructure, including administrative, industrial and residential buildings, as well as vehicles.

In Kyiv, Russian forces struck the Northern Bridge over the Dnipro River. No casualties have been reported so far.

Videos posted to social media of the purported attack appear to show a large explosion on the bridge that connects the right bank of the city with the left bank as vehicles pass by.

The latest strike follows days of Russian attacks on key bridges within the capital. A day prior, on Oct. 2, a Russian drone struck the Southern Bridge over the Dnipro River — marking the fourth such drone strike in two days.