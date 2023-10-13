Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian strike on village near Kherson injures 2

by Martin Fornusek October 13, 2023 4:55 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike against a village on Kherson's outskirts on Oct. 13, 2023.
The aftermath of a Russian strike against a village on Kherson's outskirts on Oct. 13, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out a strike on a village in the outskirts of Kherson on Oct. 13, injuring two residents, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The attack, launched at around 1:05 p.m., injured a 42-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man and damaged several houses, the prosecutors said. Both victims were reportedly hospitalized.

The southern city of Kherson is a regular target of Russian strikes following its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

On Oct. 12, Russia launched 100 strikes against Kherson Oblast, killing two people and injuring six others, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces also targeted the city of Beryslav earlier on Oct. 13, killing one person and injuring two, the governor said.

Ukraine war latest: All 59 people killed in Hroza identified; Russia intensifies offensive in Avdiivka direction
Key developments on Oct. 12: * Interior Minister: All 59 people killed in Russian attack on Hroza attack identified * Military: Russia intensifies offensive in Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian forces repulse attacks * Ukraine’s navy spokesperson confirms Russian Black Sea Fleet ship damaged by expl…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.