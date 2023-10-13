Russian strike on village near Kherson injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out a strike on a village in the outskirts of Kherson on Oct. 13, injuring two residents, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The attack, launched at around 1:05 p.m., injured a 42-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man and damaged several houses, the prosecutors said. Both victims were reportedly hospitalized.

The southern city of Kherson is a regular target of Russian strikes following its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

On Oct. 12, Russia launched 100 strikes against Kherson Oblast, killing two people and injuring six others, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces also targeted the city of Beryslav earlier on Oct. 13, killing one person and injuring two, the governor said.