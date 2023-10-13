Russian drone strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast kills 1, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone dropped explosives on a car carrying a married couple on Oct. 13 in the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, killing a 34-year-old woman and severely injuring her 36-year-old husband, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The man was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 79-year-old woman who appeared to have been in the area of the explosion was also wounded.

The previous day, on Oct. 12, Russian shelling injured a 70-year-old man in Beryslav.

Elsewhere in Kherson Oblast, a 71-year-old man died after Russian forces attacked Chornobaivka on Oct. 12.

Since the liberation of the city of Kherson and its outskirts in Nov. 2022, Russian forces have relentlessly shelled the area, causing numerous civilian deaths and injuries.