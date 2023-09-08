Russian shelling of Toretsk outskirts injures family of 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike against Pivnichne near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast injured two teenagers and their parents, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Sept. 8.

The attack took place at around 12:20 p.m. local time, damaging a private house. The injured victims include two boys aged 14 and 15, a 37-year-old mother, and a 43-year-old father, according to the prosecutors.

The wounded have been provided medical assistance, the report added.

Toretsk lies not far from the front line and is a common target of Russian strikes. On Aug. 28, a Russian rocket strike killed a woman and injured three more residents of the city.