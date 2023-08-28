Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian strike kills 1, injures 3 in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek August 28, 2023 11:52 PM 2 min read
A Russian projectile inside a damaged house in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Aug. 28, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a strike against Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 28 most likely using cluster munitions, killing a woman and injuring three more residents, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

"On Aug. 28, 2023, at 6 p.m., Russian forces launched a strike against Toretsk, most likely using cluster munitions (launched by) the Uragan multiple-launch rocket system," the prosecutors said.

"A 39-year-old woman was killed by an enemy projectile while carrying out household chores in her yard."

Three more civilians sustained shrapnel injuries and contusions while in their homes, including a married couple aged 72 and 73, and a 88-year-old woman, according to the report.

All three injured victims have been hospitalized, the prosecutors clarified. The rocket strike also reportedly damaged several residential houses and apartment buildings.

Russian forces have repeatedly used cluster munitions against civilian targets in Ukraine. On July 25, a Russian cluster munitions strike killed or injured several people, including children, in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

While Kyiv has also acquired the cluster munitions, the Ukrainian military said they will be deployed only against concentrated Russian military positions and far from heavily populated areas.

The weaponry in question is controversial due to the risks it presents to non-combatants.

The shells carry smaller bomblets which are spread over a wider area upon detonation. Bomblets that do not explode right upon impact can bring harm to civilians long after the hostilities are already over.

Over 120 countries signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, banning their use, transfer, production, and stockpiling. Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. are not among the signatories.

Ukraine war latest: Russia ramps up offensive in Kharkiv, Luhansk oblasts
Key development on Aug. 26-27: * ISW: Ukrainian forces within striking distance of next layer of Russian defenses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Ukraine increases drone attacks on Russia * Official: New Ukrainian-made missile used to strike Crimea * UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine, Russia fight over str…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.