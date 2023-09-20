Russian shelling of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast kills 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Donetsk Oblast's Toretsk and the Pivnichne settlement on its outskirts on Sept. 20, killing four residents, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

The prosecutors said that Russian troops carried out the strike using a 240 mm 2S4 Tyulpan heavy mortar system, targeting Toretsk and its surrounding area, including Pivnichne.

In Toretsk, shelling reportedly damaged a house and killed a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man inside.

The strike against Pivnichne killed an 84-year-old woman and her 60-year-old son in the street, the officials clarified.

Toretsk lies not far from the front line and is a common target of Russian strikes. On Sept. 8, Russian shelling of Pivnichne damaged a house and injured a family of four.