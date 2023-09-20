Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian shelling of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast kills 4

by Martin Fornusek September 20, 2023 9:31 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian shelling of Toretsk and the outskirts settlement of Pivnichne on Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Donetsk Oblast's Toretsk and the Pivnichne settlement on its outskirts on Sept. 20, killing four residents, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

The prosecutors said that Russian troops carried out the strike using a 240 mm 2S4 Tyulpan heavy mortar system, targeting Toretsk and its surrounding area, including Pivnichne.

In Toretsk, shelling reportedly damaged a house and killed a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man inside.

The strike against Pivnichne killed an 84-year-old woman and her 60-year-old son in the street, the officials clarified.

Toretsk lies not far from the front line and is a common target of Russian strikes. On Sept. 8, Russian shelling of Pivnichne damaged a house and injured a family of four.

As their kids find refuge abroad, Ukrainian fathers struggle with separation
For the past several weeks, Serhii Samoilenko has been savoring every second of his life. The 38-year-old has not felt as happy as he is now ever since the start of the full-scale invasion. In August, he finally reunited with his two little daughters, whom he hadn’t seen for over
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.