Russian shelling kills 3, injures 4 in Sumy Oblast

Russian attacks on settlements in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 9 resulted in the death of three civilians, while injuring four others, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian forces dropped seven KAB guided arial bombs on the communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, and Mykolaiv at 1:45 p.m. local time. The attack destroyed at least four residential buildings, as well as the workshop of an agricultural firm.

Two men and one woman were killed in the attack. No additional information was provided about the status of the injured victims.

Emergency rescue workers are on scene to clear the remaining debris. Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has been called in to investigate the attack.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Sumy Oblast, targeting 11 communities, and causing at least 251 explosions in the area.