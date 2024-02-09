Skip to content
Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova February 9, 2024 5:39 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 8 targeting 11 communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 251 explosions in the area.

The Russian military fired at the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krolevets, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. No casualties were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, and surrounding areas experienced the most intense attacks with 163 explosions reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:39 AM

12:44 AM

US announces ban on import of Russian diamonds.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Feb. 8 imposed a ban on non-industrial diamonds mined in Russia, prohibiting their export regardless of whether they were processed in Russia or substantially transformed in a third country.
Ukraine news

8:57 PM

Senate advances Ukraine, Israel aid in procedural vote.

The U.S. Senate voted to proceed with a stripped-down foreign aid package that includes funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without reforms to border policy, potentially paving the way for passage after Republicans blocked a bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill.
8:37 PM

Ukraine returns 100 POWs from Russian captivity.

One hundred Ukrainian prisoners of war have been returned home from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 8. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Moscow also received 100 soldiers back.
5:24 PM

SBU uncovers 3 caches of Russian weapons.

Caches were discovered in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia oblasts. Seized items included an arsenal of Russian grenade launchers, over 15 kg of explosives with electronic detonators, and automatic weapons.
5:06 PM

Finland extends border closure with Russia for 2 months.

Finland fully closed its border with Russia in late November 2023 to prevent an influx of migrants from entering the country via Russia. In November alone, around 900 third-country asylum seekers entered Finland from Russia.
3:53 PM

Putin's visit to Turkey reportedly postponed.

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was reportedly to take place in February, is "yet to be determined," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 8.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.