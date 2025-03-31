The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, Moscow, Transport, Cybersecurity, Ukrainian Railways
Moscow Metro website displays appeal from recently hacked Ukrainian Railways

by Yana Prots March 31, 2025 3:57 PM 2 min read
A banner with a message on the technical failure from the recently hacked Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) was displayed on the Moscow Metro website on March 31, 2025. (Screenshot)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Moscow subway's website became unavailable on March 31, displaying only a banner with a message on the technical failure from recently hacked Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia).

Russian users on the crash detection service Downdetector.su have reported malfunctions with both the Moscow Metro app and the mosmetro.ru website.

A large-scale cyberattack hit Ukrainian Railways' computer networks on March 23, causing the website and app to fail and making it impossible to purchase tickets online. The state-owned rail operator's press service blamed "the enemy" for the attack.‌‌‌‌

Earlier on March 31, the Moscow Metro website displayed the same banner as the one on Ukrainian Railways' website during its technical failure. As of the moment of publication, the website is not accessible.

The Moscow transport department wrote on its Telegram channel that due to technical maintenance, users may encounter temporary problems accessing personal accounts in the Moscow Metro application.

According to the transport department, specialists are working to resolve the technical issues, and passengers can still replenish their "Troika" Moscow transport cards at ticket offices and terminals throughout metro stations.

Roskomnadzor, the Russian information agency, confirmed in a comment to the Russian media outlet Rusbase that there was a spike in problem reports with the Moscow Metro app on March 31 but did not specify the causes of the technical failure.

According to Downdetector.su, a crash detection service, up to 40,000 users have noticed malfunctions in the Moscow Metro service over the past day.

Users from Russia complained that "the site is hacked," "the app does not load," "I cannot enter my personal account," and "the section with cards doesn't show, making it impossible to pay."

On March 27, Ukrainian Railways announced a partial restoration of online ticketing services after "89 hours of non-stop work."

The Ukrainian Railways press service told the Kyiv Independent that despite the attack, 96% of trains were running on schedule, although passengers faced hours-long lines at ticket offices and staff worked in emergency mode to restore the system.

’89 hours of non-stop work’ — Ukrainian Railways’ battle against a cyberattack by ‘the enemy’
When an “unprecedented” cyberattack hit the computer networks of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) on March 23, the company’s staff gave up any idea of getting a good night’s sleep for the foreseeable future. “Everyone is working around the clock. This is no joke,” Anastasia Zolotaryova, Ukrzaliz…
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: Yana Prots

News Feed

12:24 PM

Ukraine receives $400 million tranche from IMF.

The funds represent the latest tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, which will provide Kyiv with $15.6 billion in budget support over four years. With the additional $400 million in funding, the program has now distributed $10.1 billion in financing to Ukraine.
8:59 AM

Shooter opens fire on police in Russia's Murmansk.

The man began shooting from the roof of a building at Kolskiy Avenue 10 in the central part of the city, after which the authorities stormed the roof and "neutralized" the attacker, the regional Investigative Committee said.
