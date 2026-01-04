Russian missile parts factory in flames after Ukrainian drone attack, media report

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A fire broke out at Russia's Energia defense plant in Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, during a Ukrainian drone attack the evening of Jan. 4, according to reports and video footage from local residents.

The Energia factory produces critical components for Russian missiles and drones, including batteries for the Iskander ballistic missile system and cruise missiles.

Eyewitnesses reported a fire at the facility after a drone strike and posted photos and videos of smoke rising from the factory site. The Russian opposition news channel Astra shared the footage on Telegram and said their analysis confirmed reports of the fire.

Russian authorities have not commented on the strike. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports at the time of publication.

The city of Yelets in Lipetsk Oblast lies some 250 kilometers (150 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border. The Energia plant has been previously described by Ukrainian officials as "one of the most critical targets for Russia."

The factory specializes in the production of chemical power sources and produces batteries for missiles, drones, and glide bombs. It supplies products to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB), Roscosmos, Gazprom, and other state agencies.

Ukrainian forces have targeted Energia in previous strikes. An attack in July 2025 caused a fire and temporarily halted production at the facility, according to Ukraine's General Staff. The factory was also hit in May 2025.

Ukraine regularly launches drone attacks against Russian military and industrial facilities to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its all-out war.