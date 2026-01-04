KI logo
War

Ukraine slaps sanctions on companies supplying Russia's military industry

by Kateryna Denisova
Illustrative photo of President Volodymyr Zelensky signing a document in his office in Kyiv. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an order on Jan. 4 to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities linked to the servicing of Russia's military-industrial complex.

The new measures target 95 individuals and 70 entities, including manufacturers of communications, electronic warfare, and microelectronics for Russia's military-industrial complex and security agencies.

Among those sanctioned are citizens of Russia and China.

Ukraine's sanctions include a full asset freeze, a temporary ban on managing or disposing of property, restrictions on trade operations, the suspension of transit, flights, and transportation through Ukrainian territory, and the revocation of state honors.

"The imposed restrictions are intended to complicate the servicing of Russia's military-industrial complex and to limit its capacity to produce weapons and military equipment used in the war against Ukraine," the statement read released by the President's Office.

The sanctions also target Russia's industrial sectors, including chemicals, mining, metallurgy, and its energy and fuel complex.

Some companies hit with recent Ukrainian sanctions are also set to face European sanctions, according to the statement.

In late December, the European Union imposed sanctions on 41 more vessels in Russia's "shadow fleet", tankers with opaque ownership structures that operate under flags of convenience to evade Western sanctions and oversight.

Volodymyr ZelenskySanctionsRussiaDefense IndustryUkraine
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

