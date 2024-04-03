Russian missile attack against Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack against the Krasnopillia community in Sumy Oblast on the morning of April 3 killed one person and injured two, the regional military administration reported.

The two wounded residents included a man and his four-year-old son, officials said without elaborating on their condition.

A shop, a cultural center, and five cars were reportedly damaged as a result of the attack.

"All necessary services are working on site," the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The town of Krasnopillia lies more than 10 kilometers (six miles) west of the border with Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Residents of the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border experience daily attacks from nearby Russian forces. Russia has intensified assaults in recent weeks, leading to large-scale evacuations from the region.