Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Sumy Oblast, War
Edit post

Russian missile attack against Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 2

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2024 11:25 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against the Krasnopillia community in Sumy Oblast on April 3, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian missile attack against the Krasnopillia community in Sumy Oblast on the morning of April 3 killed one person and injured two, the regional military administration reported.

The two wounded residents included a man and his four-year-old son, officials said without elaborating on their condition.

A shop, a cultural center, and five cars were reportedly damaged as a result of the attack.

"All necessary services are working on site," the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The town of Krasnopillia lies more than 10 kilometers (six miles) west of the border with Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Residents of the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border experience daily attacks from nearby Russian forces. Russia has intensified assaults in recent weeks, leading to large-scale evacuations from the region.

Budanov says Russian 1.5 ton bomb dropped on Sumy Oblast has been used before
The 117th Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces claimed on March 30 that Russian forces had used the bomb for the first time in an attack on the community of Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 2. At least 226 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.