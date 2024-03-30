Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 29, firing 25 times and causing at least 92 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Kyrykivka were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, aerial bombing, drones attacks, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines onto two of the communities.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The town of Myropillia, with a pre-war population of about 4,500 residents, experienced the most attacks, with 29 explosions recorded in the area. A total of 24 explosions were also recorded in Khotin.

Residents in Sumy Oblast have long been experiencing daily threats of shelling, but attacks have intensified in recent weeks, promoting large-scale evacuations from the region.