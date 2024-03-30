Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Sumy
Edit post

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil March 30, 2024 2:28 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: Aftermath of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy overnight on March 13, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 29, firing 25 times and causing at least 92 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Kyrykivka were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, aerial bombing, drones attacks, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines onto two of the communities.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The town of Myropillia, with a pre-war population of about 4,500 residents, experienced the most attacks, with 29 explosions recorded in the area. A total of 24 explosions were also recorded in Khotin.

Residents in Sumy Oblast have long been experiencing daily threats of shelling, but attacks have intensified in recent weeks, promoting large-scale evacuations from the region.

Zelensky visits Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications
President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed on the project for the construction of a platoon stronghold near Sumy, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and corrugated steel shelters.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:28 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 29, firing 25 times and causing at least 92 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:34 PM

Ukraine puts Transnistria's chief negotiator on wanted list.

Interior Ministry put Vitaly Ignatiev, the chief negotiator for Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region, on the wanted list in Ukraine. The corresponding publication appeared on the Interior Ministry's database tracing non March 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.