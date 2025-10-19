Russian mass attack traps nearly 200 miners underground, evacuation underway

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russia launched a large-scale attack against a coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 19, trapping 192 employees underground, the Ukrainian energy company DTEK reported.

Evacuations of miners to the surface are ongoing, DKET said on social media.

The strike marks the fourth large-scale attack on DTEK coal enterprises over the past two months, the company said.

Russia has ramped up strikes against Ukraine's energy system heading into the colder season, striking critical infrastructure and leaving hundreds of thousands of households without power. Ukrainians are bracing for another winter of blackouts as Russia aims to impose what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as an "energy disaster."