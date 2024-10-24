Organizer Photo
Monthly Briefing , 25 Oct Hard choices: Ukraine's 2025 budget and macroeconomic prospects.

Zoom 25 Oct 16:00 EET / 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT

register
Newsletters image
Store image
KI Insights image
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk
Edit post

Russian forces trying to build crossings near Oskil River to advance on Kupiansk, military sources say

by Kateryna Hodunova October 24, 2024 9:00 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street in Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 11, 2022. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are attempting to establish crossings near the Oskil River to advance toward the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's National Guard, who spoke on national television on Oct. 24.

Kupiansk is a strategically significant city in Kharkiv Oblast that was temporarily occupied by Russian forces in 2022.

In recent months, the city has faced heavy attacks as Russia intensified its offensive in the area. Russian forces have become increasingly active near Kupiansk, particularly following an attempted renewed offensive in Kharkiv.

"The enemy is now also concentrating its main efforts on reaching... the Oskil River. Near the river, the enemy is trying to set up crossings," Muzychuk said.

In the Kupiansk sector of the front line, Russian troops have recently increased their use of armored vehicles. Active hostilities have been reported in the areas surrounding the settlements of Tabaiivka, Pishchane, and Kolysnikivka.

The Russian army attempted to seize the Oskil River crossing and expand its offensive on the eastern bank, but Ukrainian National Guard troops successfully halted this advance, as reported by Oleksandr Pivnenko, the commander of Ukraine's National Guard, on Oct. 20.

On Oct. 18, Ukrainian forces liberated and "cleared out" the village of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast of Russian soldiers. Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) described Kruhliakivka as important for the defense of Kupiansk.

Governor orders mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 15 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuations of residents living in the city of Kupiansk, as well as three adjacent communities, amid ongoing Russian advances in the region.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

