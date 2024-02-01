Skip to content
Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 216 times in one day

by Olena Goncharova February 1, 2024 5:49 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Ilustrative purposes only) (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled northeastern Sumy Oblast 216 times in 43 separate attacks throughout Jan. 31, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

At least 10 communities were targeted, including Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa.  

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, grenade launcher,  rockets, and artillery attacks, while dropping 15 mines onto the village of Shalyhyne, home to over 2,200 residents.

The Seredyna-Buda community experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Wednesday with 48 explosions recorded in the area. The town of Seredyna-Buda is located mere kilometers west from the Ukraine-Russia border.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Olena Goncharova
4:08 AM

CNN: Zelensky set to dismiss Zaluzhnyi this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly set to dismiss Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi following weeks of speculation of a potential rift between the two leaders, CNN reported on Jan. 31 citing unnamed sources.
1:05 AM

Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital.

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
12:39 AM

Armenia formally joins ICC.

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 31, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Jan. 31.
3:56 PM

First Lady Zelenska arrives in Latvia.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Latvia on Jan. 31 for a two-day visit to meet top Latvian officials and participate in the conference "Russia's war on children" in Riga.
12:40 PM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland arrives in Kyiv.

"Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
