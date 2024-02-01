Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 216 times in one day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled northeastern Sumy Oblast 216 times in 43 separate attacks throughout Jan. 31, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

At least 10 communities were targeted, including Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, grenade launcher, rockets, and artillery attacks, while dropping 15 mines onto the village of Shalyhyne, home to over 2,200 residents.

The Seredyna-Buda community experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Wednesday with 48 explosions recorded in the area. The town of Seredyna-Buda is located mere kilometers west from the Ukraine-Russia border.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.