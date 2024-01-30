Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 286 times in one day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 286 times in 55 separate attack throughout the day, firing at 11 communities along the border on Jan. 30, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesy, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, and Druzhba. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, grenade launcher, rocket, and artillery attacks, while dropping mines onto a settlement.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Sunday with 75 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day. Monday's attack on the community of Znob-Novhorodske killed three people and injured another.