Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 286 times in one day

by Dmytro Basmat January 31, 2024 1:51 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 286 times in 55 separate attack throughout the day, firing at 11 communities along the border on Jan. 30, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesy, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, and Druzhba. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, grenade launcher,  rocket, and artillery attacks, while dropping mines onto a settlement.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Sunday with 75 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day. Monday's attack on the community of Znob-Novhorodske killed three people and injured another.

Official: Russian attack in Sumy Oblast kills 3, injures 1
Russian troops struck the Znob-Novhorodske community in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 29, killing three people and injuring one more, the community’s head Petro Honcharov told Suspilne news outlet.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
IMF anticipates boost in Russia's economy.

The IMF anticipates that the Russian economy will expand much more rapidly than last year as Vladimir Putin's military spending bolsters wider growth, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 30.
7:22 PM

Kuleba: Orban is pro-Hungarian, not pro-Russian.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba considers Hungarian President Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to be pro-Hungarian, not pro-Russian, Hungarian news outlet Telex reported on Jan. 30.
6:23 PM

Pavel: Europe, Ukraine need to prepare for a Trump presidency.

Europe and Ukraine must consider the realistic possibility that Donald Trump will win the 2024 U.S. presidential election and very quickly conclude an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Jan. 29, as reported by Polish media outlet TVN24.
