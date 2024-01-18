Russian forces shell 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 40 times, firing at eight communities along the border on Jan. 17, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Hlukhiv, and Shalyhyne. Throughout the day, Russian assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks, while dropping mines onto the village of Shalyhyne and surrounding areas.

In the evening, mobile units shot down four drones over the region. A warehouse was damaged and two trucks were set on fire following the attack. No casualties were reported.

The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the most attacks during the day with at least 40 explosions reported in the area. The town is located 42 kilometers away from Sumy, the regional center.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.