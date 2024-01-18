Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian forces shell 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova January 18, 2024 6:30 AM 1 min read
Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 40 times, firing at eight communities along the border on Jan. 17, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Hlukhiv, and Shalyhyne. Throughout the day, Russian assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks, while dropping mines onto the village of Shalyhyne and surrounding areas.

In the evening, mobile units shot down four drones over the region. A warehouse was damaged and two trucks were set on fire following the attack. No casualties were reported.

The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the most attacks during the day with at least 40 explosions reported in the area. The town is located 42 kilometers away from Sumy, the regional center.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.