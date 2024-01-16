Skip to content
Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 110 times in one day

by Dmytro Basmat January 16, 2024 4:27 AM 1 min read
TOPSHOT - A member of the Ukrainian special forces is seen in silhouette as he stands while a gas station burns after Russian attacks in the city of Kharkiv on March 30, 2022, during Russia's invasion launched on Ukraine. (Photo by Fadel Senna /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 110 times, firing at six communities along the border on Jan. 15, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidske, and Yunakivka. Throughout the day, Russian assailed the border communities with mortar, rocket, and grenade launcher attacks, while dropping mines onto two settlements.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 40 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.


Author: Dmytro Basmat
