The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukrainian POWs, Russian war crimes, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Russian forces executed unarmed Ukrainian POW in Donetsk Oblast, prosecutors say

by Anna Fratsyvir April 16, 2025 8:25 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th brigade firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 13, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian prosecutors have launched a war crimes investigation after a captured and unarmed Ukrainian soldier was allegedly executed by Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on April 16.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place on April 11 near the village of Rozdolne in Donetsk Oblast, where three Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner during combat operations. One of the unarmed captives was shot and killed with automatic weapons by Russian troops, authorities said.

“Urgent investigative and search operations are underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident and identify the Russian military personnel involved in the crime,” the office said in a statement.

The execution of prisoners of war is a breach of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime, officials noted. The investigation is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukraine has previously documented widespread violations of the Geneva Conventions by Russian forces, including the execution of 177 captured Ukrainian soldiers as of mid-December 2024.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported a sharp rise in executions of Ukrainian POWs, documenting 79 extrajudicial killings across 24 separate incidents since August 2024.

Visual evidence of such atrocities continues to emerge, reinforcing concerns over Moscow’s systematic violations of international law.

Can civilian areas ever be legitimate military targets? We asked an expert
April 13 marked Russia’s deadliest attack on the northeastern city of Sumy, killing 35 people and injuring nearly 120. As locals flocked to the city center on the morning of Palm Sunday, Russia launched two ballistic missiles in what is known as a double-tap attack. The second missile, fired
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.